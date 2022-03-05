DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple victims were injured a shooting that took place in the early hours of Mar. 3 and which caused two crashes nearby as the suspects fled.
At about 1:08 a.m., Dallas Police officers responded to a call about a shooting from the 2700 block of Romine Avenue. One of the complainants, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in critical condition by Dallas Fire-Rescue.
Another 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were transported privately to a local hospital. The man had a gunshot wound and his condition is unknown. The woman had been cut in the leg, but did not know if she had been cut by glass or grazed by a bullet.
Officers spoke to several witnesses at the location who said that three male suspects began shooting from a vehicle outside of the location where the calls came from. The suspects then shot at the two 25-year-old men before speeding away.
While fleeing, the suspects were involved in two vehicle accidents, including one on Malcolm X Blvd, which they fled from. A man involved in one of the accidents said his windshield was also struck by gunfire, and a woman whose vehicle was hit had a gun pulled on her by one of the suspects but was uninjured.
Police said they do not know the motive behind the shooting and have not released any information about possible suspects.