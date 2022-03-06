DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person.
On Mar. 5 at about 5:00 p.m., Stanley Blanton, 71, was last seen on foot along the 8200 block of Walnut Hill Lane. He may be in need of assistance.

Police described Blanton as a Black male who is about 5'11", weighs 150 lbs, and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.