FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The pain at the pump continues as people shell out more and more money at gas stations, and it’s impacting local businesses that rely on delivery drivers.

At one gas station on University Drive in Fort Worth, regular unleaded was $3.99 a gallon on Sunday.

At the Nizza Pizza across the street, inflation is impacting almost every aspect of the business.

“Food costs went up. It’s literally like doubled- almost tripled on some items. It’s ridiculous and it’s like, when is it going to stop?” said Mirsada Lushaj, the restaurant’s owner.

Staffing continues to be an issue as well. There’s a sign on the window asking for help, especially for delivery drivers.

“Nobody wants to work,” Lushaj added.

With gas prices this high, they’ve added a new incentive for their delivery drivers.

“We pay $50 per shift for a five-hour shift… because it’s just hard to get drivers,” said Lushaj.

Even with that extra cash being offered, some drivers have still not shown up to work because of gas prices.

“I’ll just rotate whoever we can get on shift, [who’s] willing to go out there and work and hustle and make some money,” Lushaj said.

For now, Lushaj said they’ll eat the cost so they can keep food prices reasonable for their customers. While it’s not easy, they’ll try to make it work so they can continue to dish out their New York-style pizza for many more years to come.