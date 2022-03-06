ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested on Mar. 6 after a incident on I-30 in Royse City ended in two vehicles exchanging gunfire as they continued to drive.
Rockwall Police said that around 1:35 p.m., they responded to a report of a “rolling disturbance” between the three vehicles. Multiple 911 callers said that suspects in two of the vehicles were shooting at each other as they drove westbound on I-30.READ MORE: Texas Children's Hospital Hospital Stops Therapies After Gender-Confirming Care Order
A silver Hyundai SUV involved in the incident caused a crash on Ridge Road under the bridge after exiting the highway, and three suspects ran on foot as officers arrived. Two were quickly taken into custody, and the third was located nearby. The other vehicle involved in the shooting was stopped by a Rockwall County Deputy at Dalrock and I-30.READ MORE: A Sunny Saturday, But Rain And Storms On The Way To Wrap Up The Weekend
Thankfully, nobody was injured. Rockwall Police said the investigation into the shooting is being handled by the Royse City Police Department.
MORE NEWS: Texas Native & WNBA Star Brittney Griner Arrested In Russia On Drug Charges