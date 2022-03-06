NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A cold front is currently traversing North Texas with temperatures in the 40s in our northwest counties and in the upper 70s in our southeast counties. There is even a 15 degree temperatures difference between Fort Worth and Dallas right now!
The front will continue its trek to the southeast overnight causing temperatures to tumble into upper 30s and lower 40s by Monday morning. Currently, we just have some scattered rain showers in the area.
The slight risk of severe storms is still northeast of DFW and along our Red River counties. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats with these storms.
