KAUFMAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A joint investigation by the Texas A&M Forest Service and Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has ended with the arrest of a 51-year-old woman for theft.
Officials say they arrested Frances Charline Lee Cole, of Kaufman, for theft of more than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
According to officials, Cole entered into a real estate agreement to purchase 42 acres of land in Hopkins County. After entering into the agreement she also convinced a logging company that she already owned the property and entered into a contract to sell the timber. A timber deed was filed with the county clerk's office and the logger paid her $8,000. Cole then backed out of the real estate deal, so when the logger returned to cut the tract, they found out they had been deceived.
“Essentially, the logger paid her for timber that wasn’t hers that she had no rights to sell,” explained Jonathon Keller, Texas A&M Forest Service Investigator.
Officials explained that timber theft can take a variety of forms – from harvesting timber without the landowner’s knowledge or consent, to entering into a formal agreement and not paying them the full purchase price and even stealing timber or money from logging companies.
Anyone wanting guidance on buying or selling timber should contact their local Texas A&M Forest Service office.
To report suspected timber theft or suspicious activity call the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Timber Theft Hotline at 800-364-3470.