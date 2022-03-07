DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Russian invasion into Ukraine continue into a second week and since that time, nearly 2 million people have fled the country and thousands of people have died.

To help in the humanitarian efforts, Baylor Scott & White Health’s Faith in Action initiatives have started shipping medical and food kits to impacted areas.

Dozens of members packed up cardboard boxes filled with medical supplied to be delivered to those who need it in impacted areas.

“We began to find out what their needs were and one of the things that came to the forefront almost immediately was the need for medical supplies,” said Matthew Hoffman, Baylor Scott & White Health’s Director of Faith in Action initiatives. “Each and every day we received medical supplies and equipment from throughout our system and other entities, rather than those things land in a local landfill, instead what we do is we process those items and put good products in the hands of good people doing good work here and around the world.”

Inside the boxes are medical items, bandaging supplies such as gauze, to help heal those who are wounded.

About four shipments have gone out already and Hoffman believes this is just the start.

Several more shipments are planned as the invasion is showing no signs of slowing down.

From North Texas, the boxes will ship out on air freight to its nonprofit partners overseas, Baptist World Alliance, European Baptist Federation and Nova Ukraine.

“It is heartbreaking and it is also inspiring to witness their bravery as they are walking through these events,” added Hoffman.

Click here for more information or to donate.