LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested convicted sex offender Domingo Hernandez-Estrada.
The 49-year-old Mexican national was arrested on March 2 when agents apprehended several undocumented individuals near the Rio Grande in downtown Laredo.
Record checks revealed that Hernandez-Estrada had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault of a child and was a registered sex offender. He was sentenced to ten years' probation for his conviction.