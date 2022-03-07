CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested convicted sex offender Domingo Hernandez-Estrada.

Domingo Hernandez-Estrada (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The 49-year-old Mexican national was arrested on March 2 when agents apprehended several undocumented individuals near the Rio Grande in downtown Laredo.

Record checks revealed that Hernandez-Estrada had a prior felony conviction for sexual assault of a child and was a registered sex offender. He was sentenced to ten years’ probation for his conviction.

