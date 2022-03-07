AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas resident claimed a jackpot-winning Texas Two Step prize worth $1.5 million for the drawing on Feb. 28.
The ticket was purchased at Quick Shop #1, located at 3128 Forest Lane in Dallas. The winner elected to remain anonymous.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (15-17-28-29) and the Bonus Ball (22).
Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn.
