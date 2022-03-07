MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The road to San Antonio goes through Mansfield.
At least that’s the way Mansfield Timberview High School views things.
That’s because for the fourth time in the last six seasons, the Timberview boys basketball team is headed to the State Tournament in San Antonio.
The Wolves are looking for the third state championship in school history.
Timberview won the state titles in 2017 and 2019.
Three seniors lead the way for the Wolves as Jared Washington, Donovon O’Day and Chendall Weaver have helped maintain the work ethic that has become second nature for the Timberview boys basketball team.
“Every year we get counted out, even when we win state.” O’Day told CBS 11 Sports. “Coach (Gregory) says don’t worry about rankings, just play our game. When we play our game, we are hard to beat.”
Timberview will play Boerne Champion High School in a Class 5A State Semifinal on Thursday, March 10.