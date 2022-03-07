NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The saying ‘If you don’t like the weather just wait a few minutes.’ will certainly apply to the week ahead as North Texas experiences multiple seasons over the next seven days.
Just in the past 24 hours, we've seen a 30° temperature drop thanks to a strong cold front that moved through Sunday night.
Scattered cold rain showers passed through this morning — with sleet, graupel, and even a few snowflakes mixed in. Thankfully temperatures just weren't cold enough for this brief, light winter precipitation to be an issue.
Weather on Monday will have the possibility for light rain to the east of the Metroplex by midday. Clouds gradually break for a bit to allow some afternoon sun. The day will be chilly and breezy, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s.
On Tuesday the morning lows will once again be in the low to mid 30s. A quick-moving disturbance will side-sweep North Texas from the southeast. The afternoon will be cloudy and chilly, with highs in the upper 40s. There will be a chance for isolated showers, mainly southeast of DFW, from morning to afternoon.
But hang on! The weather rollercoaster continues as an even stronger cold front moves in late this week, bringing a colder Canadian airmass and light rain with chances for brief winter precipitation on Friday.