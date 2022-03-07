CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Royse City Police Department is investigating a road rage incident from March 6, where drivers allegedly shot at one another before one of the cars caused a crash.

Police said the disturbance originated in Royse City between two cars traveling west on IH 30. Multiple 911 callers said they saw the drivers firing at each other.

A silver Hyundai SUV involved in the incident exited Westbound IH 30 and caused a crash on Ridge Road under the IH 30 bridge. Three suspects ran from the location as officers arrived. Two were quickly taken into custody and a third was found near the scene by a Rockwall County Deputy.

The other car involved in the shooting was stopped by a Rockwall County Deputy at Dalrock and IH 30. None of the involved parties were injured.

