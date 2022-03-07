FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tuesday will be cloudy and cold with temperatures starting in the 30s and struggling to get out of the 40s in the afternoon.

We also have the chance for a few light showers, and don’t be surprised if some sleet mixes in!

But don’t worry. No accumulations are expected at least on Tuesday.

A brief warm up is expected Wednesday and Thursday – we’re talking 60s and 70s with sunshine!

That’s before another arctic front arrives just in time to ruin those warm weekend thoughts.

What we’re certain of?

A strong arctic front blasting in late Thursday into Friday.

Less certain of? What type of precipitation and impacts come along with this arctic front.

Being so many days out, this forecast is bound to change.

Regardless of what precipitation we see, it does look like this is a very quick cool-down.

Highs will be back into the 50s Saturday afternoon and upper 60s by Sunday, and both days will feature abundant sunshine.