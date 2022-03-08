FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County 911 District suffered a 911 outage Tuesday afternoon, March 8, but it was restored in about 15 minutes.
The outage affected emergency agencies across the area including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire and MedStar.
“Our tech team was in the process of upgrading our system and caused an outage. Working diligently with AT&T to get this matter resolved as quickly as possible,” said Tarrant County 911 District spokesperson Abbey Dudek.
About five minutes after that statement, Fort Worth Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada confirmed the system was up and running again.
“A regional update was performed and it rebooted with a temporary error. All 911 systems are currently up and functioning properly,” he said.