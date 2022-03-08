DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A long awaited plan from the Dallas Police Department to address crime at apartment complexes fell short of council members’ expectations.

“I’m going to join the category of those that are not satisfied with this presentation,” said council member Adam McGough Tuesday at a meeting of the city’s public safety committee, which he chairs.

Dallas police report last year 19% of all violent crime happened in apartment complexes. While violent crime overall has fallen, the department’s data shows apartments are the most likely place in Dallas to be murdered, robbed, or become a victim of aggravated assault.

Among recent victims is Zarea Dixon, 25.

Born deaf, she was so friendly her mother, Kimberly Green, said she would teach sign language to strangers, determined to find a way to communicate with them.

Two weeks ago, she was found murdered at home in the apartment where her mother thought she would be safe.

Noting the trend police have identified, council members of the public safety committee have asked for a plan to address it.

Tuesday, the department presented its plan to create a team of seven uniformed officers to focus solely on apartments. Police would identify 7 to 10 complexes, meet with the people who live there, tailor solutions to the different locations, determine city departments or outside organizations to work with, and possibly suggest changes to city code.

Members of the committee, though, signaled interest in more sweeping changes.

“That’s a piece of the puzzle. But the rest of the puzzle is a lot bigger. And that’s what I was hoping to see in this and I don’t,” said McGough.

Council member Tennell Atkins asked whether police were working with the owners of local apartment complexes and what measures it could require of them, whether it’s cameras, fencing, or something else.

“We gotta hold them accountable – the owner or the agent,” said Atkins.

Council member Cara Mendelsohn expressed disappointment the plan would target fewer than a dozen locations.

“It sounds like the whole plan is based on crime has to be really bad before we start getting involved,” said Mendelsohn. “You specifically said this is not an across the board solution. It’s very pinpointed. Well, I would say to you we probably need something more across the board.”

She requested police return with a stronger plan involving code-related safety measures.

Assistant city manager Jon Fortune said the department would come back to the committee for further discussion on proactive strategies.