NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We’re watching another raw winter day today with cloudy skies, well below average temps and scattered showers. Expect an Arctic front/precipitation to arrive by Friday (cold rain with some sleet and possible snow mix).

TODAY:

Scattered showers remain morning-afternoon

Mostly a cold rain with occasional sleet/graupel mixed in (mainly west of I-35W)

Rain shifts mostly east of I-35E by early afternoon

Running around 20 degrees below average with highs in the 40s



THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:

Strong arctic front arrives, flipping our pattern from spring back to winter.

Wet weather appears likely

Cold rain looks like a good bet with some winter mix of sleet/snow possible during the day Friday



I know we’re all weary from the winter season this year (no one feels this more than our weather team. But don’t panic just yet! There’s still a lot to iron out with this late week storm. As of right now, our forecast doesn’t call for temps below freezing Thursday-Friday when the showers are moving in. Also, we’ll have a mild Thursday ahead of this system which should help roads to thaw out ahead of time. So while we do think parts of NTX will see some winter precip., there’s a lot of uncertainty on if it will accumulate/have a travel impact.