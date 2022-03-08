FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rising gas prices are fueling frustrations at the pump.

North Texans who spoke to CBS 11 Tuesday night said they don’t have a choice to work from home, so they have to pay the price.

“Gas prices are going crazy,” driver, Glaeiela Hernandez said. “I put in 35 dollars and it only gave me 8 gallons.”

“It’s hurting me, you know 50 bucks just today, just to get to work and I’m not even home yet,” business owner Micheal Taylor said.

Another day, another new price at the pump, one Exon gas station in Forest Hill changed their signed Tuesday as their prices increased.

Regular gas went up from $3.99 to $4.09 at that gas station. An employee said he’s changed their sign several times the last three days.

“Getting paid once a month is already a struggle as it is, and with gas prices rising I don’t wanna go anywhere anymore,” a local teacher, Viennetta Mayfield said.”

The biggest frustration is the fact that drivers said they have to accept the price because they cannot work remotely or go without a paycheck.

“I do teach and we have decided to go back face to face full time so unfortunately that’s not an option,” Mayfield said. “If I could I would.”

“You can’t very well walk to work if you’re have to go to another county to work. You can’t ride a bike,” contract worker Sherilyn Hurdle Chandler said.

If prices don’t fall anytime soon, some people are considering raising their prices.

“It might come to that, I haven’t and I wanted to because I just wrote out an invoice today I was going to add a little more,” Taylor said. “I gave the bid three weeks ago, So I had to stick by it but three weeks ago we were down near three dollars a gallon.”

Taylor owns a business that does remodeling homes around North Texas, he said he drives all over the Metroplex everyday almost.

“If gas prices are going up, we need to get paid more. Period,” Mayfield said.

Drivers said they are nervous for the future and what prices could look like as they continue to increase.