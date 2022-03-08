CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Capitol riot, DFW News, Guy Reffitt, Guy Wesley Reffitt, insurrection, January 6, Texas News, trial, U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas militia member Guy Reffit, who was the first person to be tried in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty March 8 on all charges.

Reffit was accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the Capitol that day, interfering with police, and then telling his children that “traitors get shot” when they wanted to turn him into authorities.

The jury took less than four hours to deliberate.

