WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas militia member Guy Reffit, who was the first person to be tried in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was found guilty March 8 on all charges.
Reffit was accused of allegedly bringing a semiautomatic pistol to the Capitol that day, interfering with police, and then telling his children that “traitors get shot” when they wanted to turn him into authorities.
The jury took less than four hours to deliberate.
Reffitt’s 19-year-old son, Jackson Reffitt, testified against him and offered some of the strongest evidence against him in the trial.
