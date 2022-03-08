HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Harris County Election Administrator Isabel Longoria submitted her resignation Tuesday, March 8, after about 10,000 mail-in ballots were not originally added to the unofficial total on the night of the Primary Election, KTRK-TV in Houston reported.
Longoria issued her resignation, effective July 1, during the Harris County Commissioners’ Court on Tuesday.
“I didn’t meet my own standards, nor the standards set by commissioner’s court,” she said.
Election officials in Harris County, home to Houston, confirmed late Saturday that an “oversight” led to 10,000 ballots not being counted.
Those votes — 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican — will be added to the final tallies.
“While the votes were scanned into our tabulation computer, they were not transferred and counted as a part of the unofficial final results as they should have been,” the Harris County Elections Office said in a statement on Saturday.
The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws.
Thousands of mail ballots were rejected statewide for not having the new, required identification.
