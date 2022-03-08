FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Meals on Wheels provides a warm meal for those who are homebound either elderly or disabled.

The organization relies on many volunteers to drive the meals to their clients’ houses Monday through Friday in most cases.

With the higher gas prices lately, organization leaders are taking notice.

“I think it’s going to have an impact on us just from the standpoint it’s just going to be more expensive to volunteer,” said Chris Culak, Vice President Chief Strategy and Development for Visiting Nurse Association Meals on Wheels.

Culak said they run more than 300 routes a day serving 4,500 homebound clients.

While they do have paid drivers to help get all those meals out, they rely heavily on volunteers who pay for their own gas.

He hasn’t seen a drop off in the interest from volunteers to keep running these routes.

“Our volunteers are a pretty dedicated group of folks,” added Culak.

Volunteer Todd Webster, who helps out at the Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, has been with the organization for 13 years.

“There’s a lot of folks who are less fortunate than we are and whatever we can do and help bring any thing that they need,” said Webster.

He tells CBS 11 News the inflated gas prices will not keep him away.

“Gas prices are not going to deter me from going out there and getting this done because they that meal more than I need a few extra bucks in my pocket,” added Webster.

Even with a full volunteer staff, each Meals on Wheels organization in the DFW Metroplex runs on the generosity of donations to keep them moving.