CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:denton, DFW News, Katelyn (Kat) Buller, Missing person, teenager

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Katelyn (Kat) Buller, 16, who was reported missing on March 4.

Katelyn (Kat) Buller, 16 (credit: Denton Police Department)

READ MORE: Darius Fields Found Guilty Of Organized Criminal Activity In Shavon Randle's Death

Buller, who also goes by ‘Jupiter’ suffers from depression that requires medication that she may not have with her, according to family and friends.

READ MORE: Want To Race Patrick Mahomes? Head Over To The Perot Museum

She may be in the North Richland Hills, Bedford, Hurst or Euless area.

MORE NEWS: Higher Gas Prices Not Slowing Down DFW Meals On Wheels Volunteers

Anyone with information about her whereabouts, should contact the Denton Police Department at 940.349.8181 or call 911.

CBSDFW.com Staff