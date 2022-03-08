DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Katelyn (Kat) Buller, 16, who was reported missing on March 4.
Buller, who also goes by 'Jupiter' suffers from depression that requires medication that she may not have with her, according to family and friends.
She may be in the North Richland Hills, Bedford, Hurst or Euless area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts, should contact the Denton Police Department at 940.349.8181 or call 911.