WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) — President Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports over the country’s invasion of Ukraine, taking aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main revenue source as Russian forces continue battering Ukrainian cities.
“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted in U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” the president said.
