NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Texas Tech star and former Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is making a lasting impact by racing Perot Museum of Nature and Science visitors at its new Speed Wall.

“We believe museums are for everyone and we want to make our exhibits are as inclusive as possible,” said Perot Museum CEO Dr. Linda Silver. “We showcase individuals whether they are scientists or athletes and can inspire all the children who come through our doors.”

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt says Mahomes has deep Texas ties, having grown up in Tyler and going to Texas Tech.

Mahomes has spent time in Dallas during the off-season as well.

Thus, when CBS 11’s Keith Russell spoke to him about the opportunity to virtually race fans, he was delighted.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback isn’t alone in that feeling either.

FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal is also among the world class athletes ready to issue the ultimate challenge. All you have to do is step up to the starting line for the interactive experience inside the Lamar Hunt Family Sports Hall.

“This is really one of the crown jewels of Dallas. It’s one of the things that makes the city uniquely special,” says Dallas President Dan Hunt.

Serving as a “constant reminder that we’re all born to move,” the re-branded speed wall will give children a chance to race against simulated versions of their favorite stars (all with ties to Texas.)

Who knows that better than Élodie Tessier, paralympian and player on the UTA Ladies’ Moving Mavs basketball team? She’s also featured on the wall.

Tessier says, “I just wanna inspire people with disabilities and beyond that. We train just like people who go to the Olympics. It’s effort. It’s commitment. It’s bigger than that.”

It’s another example that the Perot, a Dallas landmark celebrating 10 years this year, remains on track to create an experience millions of annual visitors will never forget.

“Ten years is a big milestone but what we’re really focused on is what the Perot Museum can do for the community in that next decade.”