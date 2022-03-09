DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Kimball High School boy’s basketball team is headed back to state for the 13th time in school history.
The Knights are not only looking to bring home the trophy, but they are also seeking revenge.
Kimball lost to Beaumont United in the Class 5A Championship game last year. It was a heartbreaking 1-point loss in overtime.
A year later, Kimball will rematch against Beaumont United in a Class 5A State Semifinal on Thursday night. The winner of that game will advance to the Class 5A Championship game on Saturday.