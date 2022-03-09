DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas City Council unanimously approved a plan on Mar. 9 to provide all city employees with paid mental health leave.

Under Dallas’ new plan, firefighters can take up to 60 hours of paid leave for mental health, while other city employees can take up to 40 hours.

A state law passed last year extended mental health leave to peace officers, and Mayor Eric Johnson pushed the issue forward by asking the Public Safety Committee to discuss extending mental health leave for firefighters, who also experience trauma in their line of work.

The Committee passed the Mayor’s proposal and asked the Financial Committee to look into extending leave to other employees as well. The plan is projected to cost about $705,600 per year, and it passed the Council vote unanimously.

“We must prioritize the mental health of our firefighters and all of our city employees who provide critical services to our residents,” Mayor Johnson said. “Through our vote today, we are sending our firefighters and other city employees a clear message: when you take care of us, we will take care of you.”

Before the vote, Public Safety Chairman Adam McGough read a letter from a widow of a firefighter who committed suicide. City Councilmembers hoped the plan would help destigmatize mental health issues.

“Our Dallas firefighters thank Mayor Johnson and all of the City Council for extending mental health leave to all city employees,” McDade said. “Dallas firefighters work tirelessly to serve and help the residents and visitors of Dallas, but sometimes we need someone to help us and pull us up when we are struggling. We are very appreciative of mental health being a priority of the City of Dallas.”

Last budget cycle, Mayor Johnson also successfully advocated for a plan extending paid paternal leave to city employees.

“As we recover from the stresses of the pandemic, we are competing to attract and retain talent just like everyone else,” Mayor Johnson said. “These benefits will help us do so and will help make our city and its families healthier and stronger.”