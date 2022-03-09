DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas city leaders and dozens of State lawmakers are denouncing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a resolution condemning the invasion and council members approved it unanimously.

The resolution also suspends the city’s official ties with its sister city Saratov, Russia, and restricts the city council from approving any contracts with firms that have ties to Vladimir Putin’s regime.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, the Mayor said he wants to show strong support for the Ukrainian community.

“This community deserves — they’re Dallasites — they deserve to hear us as a city council say loudly and clearly that we stand with them. Not behind them, but with them. When we say Dallas is an international city, that’s more than some sort of marketing campaign. That’s got to be a real thing. If we’re going to be part of a global community, we have to stand up in times like this and make our intentions and feelings known.”

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers are among those who’ve signed a resolution urging the state to impose economic sanctions against Russia.

So far, 89 of 150 Representatives have signed on, including Tan Parker, Republican of Flower Mound.

“If Texas as an individual state doesn’t lead being in such a strong economic position as the 9th largest economy in the world, then we are literally missing an enormous opportunity to stop what I believe to be a madman.”

Lawmakers also want to pass a bill sanctioning Russia, either during the next legislative session beginning in January or during a special session if one is called by Governor Greg Abbott sooner.

CBS 11 News emailed Governor Abbott’s office seeking comment, but didn’t hear back Wednesday.

State Representative Rafael Anchia, Democrat of Dallas said lawmakers want state pension funds to divest from Russia.

“We’ve been able to identify about $660 million worth of investments that have been made by our pension funds, we want to make sure that we get out of those investments. And this is going to have real teeth to it because Texas is the ninth largest economy in the world, our economy is bigger than Russia’s.”

Anchia said lawmakers don’t need to pass legislation for this.

But he said legislators will hold hearings on this issue so they can make sure the pension fund’s divestments from Russia won’t hurt retired teachers or state employees.

