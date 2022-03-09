DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Due to a frigid forecast for Friday, Dallas’ Office of Homeless Solutions is opening a shelter that night at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, located at 1515 Young St., in addition to Oak Lawn United Methodist Church and OurCalling.
Oak Lawn UMC is located at 3014 Oak Lawn Avenue and OurCalling is located at 1702 S. Cesar Chavez Blvd.
Intake hours at all locations are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission to Oak Lawn UMC closes at 9:00 p.m.
Any guests who present at Oak Lawn UMC after shelter intake hours will be directed to OurCalling or the Central Library, which will remain open for intakes throughout the night.
“Due to the predicted severity of inclement weather, Dallas is grateful for the support of the Central Library as we announce use of its facilities to provide emergency temporary inclement weather shelter for the most vulnerable in our community,” said Christine Crossley, Office of Homeless Solutions Director. “This is the continuation of a collaborative effort spanning the past several months of cold weather, including OHS, Dallas Fire Rescue, Parks, Office of Emergency Management, DPD, City Security, area shelters, service providers, and temporary inclement weather providers moving together to efficiently focus our collective efforts.”
Rapid response COVID-19 testing will be available at all locations.
Those who test positive will be isolated and transported to a separate shelter.
In addition to the Central Library, individuals experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter at any of the city’s existing overnight shelter provider locations.