McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Gonzalez, 41, of Frisco, was sentenced by a jury to 40 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
"We are so proud of this child for reporting years of abuse to a trusted school counselor and for bravely testifying against the abuser in court," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.
Gonzalez had ongoing access to the child through a relationship with her family. He sexually abused the victim over the course of two years, beginning when the girl was 9 years old. When the child was 11, she disclosed the abuse to her school counselor, who then reported the abuse to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Rayburn Nall presided over the jury trial. Gonzalez pleaded guilty on the first day of trial. The jury then assessed punishment at 40 years in prison. By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.