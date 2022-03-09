DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s going to be a big party in Dallas this weekend. After a two-year absence due to COVID, the annual Saint Patrick’s Day event returns on Saturday.
More than 100,000 people are expected to line Greenville Avenue – from Park Lane to SMU Boulevard — for the 41st Annual Dallas St. Patrick's Parade & Festival.
On Tuesday a pre-celebration was held with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki promoting the return of city’s version of Mardi Gras.
"This pandemic has been terrible. There's been a lot of grief, there's been a lot of suffering. But we've kept our heads up in this city and we've worked hard to get to this point where we can safely do something life this again," Mayor Johnson said.
Dirk is the grand marshal for the parade. The retired basketball star said a return to normal will be good for everyone. “Bringing people back together after two obviously long and hard years worldwide, and like the Mayor said, this is the biggest parade in all of the southwest.”
The fun starts Saturday at 9:00 a.m.
St. Patricks Day is next Thursday, March 17th.