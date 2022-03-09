WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) —Tax season is a fraught time for taxpayers, who are understandably eager to get their refunds quickly and who may fret that processing hiccups could delay their checks. But some Americans may have more grounds for concern than others: low-income households with less than $25,000 in annual earnings.
This group is five times as likely to be audited by the IRS as everyone else, according to a new analysis of IRS data.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦