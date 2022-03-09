NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Guy Reffitt, a Wylie resident, remains behind bars waiting to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of a number of charges, including storming the U.S. Capitol with a gun last January.

After the court decision, Reffitt’s son, Jackson Reffitt who testified against his dad, took to Twitter and shared his thoughts on his father’s conviction.

In one tweet he said, “It is impossible to be happy about hearing that my father is guilty on all accounts. But it is of no surprise, The DOJ proved everything with no fault.”

A few hours after the first comment Jackson tweeted, “to repeat, the DOJ proved absolutely everything. They twisted no story, my father bragged about the truth of what he had done himself. the jury agreed.”

After the January 6 riot Jackson, 19, secretly recorded his father detailing his role in the insurrection and also sent the FBI text message screenshots showing what the militia leader’s plans were.

Guy Wesley Reffitt had faced five charges — attempts to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election, transporting guns into Washington, D.C., carrying a handgun onto the restricted grounds of the Capitol, interfering with the duties of Capitol Police and obstruction of justice. The obstructing justice charge stems from threats that Reffitt allegedly made against his son and daughter after returning home to Texas from Washington. Prosecutors said Reffitt told his children to “choose a side or die” and told them they would be traitors if they reported him to law enforcement.

A decision in the history making trial — the first January 6 case to go to trial — came after jurors deliberated for less than four hours. Reffitt, a member of the far-right militia group the Texas Three Percenters, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Jurors convicted him on all five counts. As the verdict was read, Reffitt showed no emotion and looked down at his hands and the table.

North Texas neighbors like Seth Randall found the trial disturbing. “I may be sympathetic to people who are not satisfied with the election results but that’s pretty extreme to bring a gun into a place like that,” he said.

Guy Reffitt will be sentenced on June 8. He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.