NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The forecast for North Texas on Thursday looks nice and springlike. There will be some afternoon sunshine and temperatures that are more like average — with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.
Clouds will gradually increase late afternoon into evening as an arctic front moves closer to the Metroplex.
All these things change on Friday when the wild weather roller coaster takes another stomach dropping plunge. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. Friday and runs until 6:00 p.m.
The front passes into the region overnight Thursday and is followed by fairly widespread, but generally light precipitation.
The wet weather starts Friday morning as a cold rain and transitions into a potential wintry mix during the late morning into midday. Temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of North Texas around daybreak. As the day progresses the numbers will fall to around or just above freezing. The most likely areas to be impacted are north of Interstate-20.
The areas that have the best chance to see a winter mix (sleet-snow) will be in the northern counties along the Red River.
Both Denton and Collin County are included in the advisory that is predicting sleet and snow accumulations from a tenth to half an inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze… making for occasional slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
- Arctic air is on the way, with temperatures only in the 30s Friday
- Northerly winds will be gusting up to 30 mph so it will feel like temperatures are in the 20s
- Most of North Texas will see a raw, rainy day that turns slushy from midday- to early evening
- Precipitation amounts will be on the light side, with the wet weather rolling in from the west (AM) and exiting east (PM)
- Widespread travel issues are unlikely; all eye will be on the western/northern fringe for light icing on elevated surfaces
- Bitterly cold start to Saturday — with temps in the low to upper 20s and wind chill in the teens