NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The forecast for North Texas on Thursday looks nice and springlike. There will be some afternoon sunshine and temperatures that are more like average — with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will gradually increase late afternoon into evening as an arctic front moves closer to the Metroplex.

All these things change on Friday when the wild weather roller coaster takes another stomach dropping plunge. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 6:00 a.m. Friday and runs until 6:00 p.m.

The front passes into the region overnight Thursday and is followed by fairly widespread, but generally light precipitation.

The wet weather starts Friday morning as a cold rain and transitions into a potential wintry mix during the late morning into midday. Temperatures will likely be above freezing for most of North Texas around daybreak. As the day progresses the numbers will fall to around or just above freezing. The most likely areas to be impacted are north of Interstate-20.

The areas that have the best chance to see a winter mix (sleet-snow) will be in the northern counties along the Red River.

Both Denton and Collin County are included in the advisory that is predicting sleet and snow accumulations from a tenth to half an inch, and ice accumulations of a light glaze… making for occasional slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

In A Nut Shell: