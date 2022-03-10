DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a commercial structure on Mar. 10.
READ MORE: Arctic Front Arrives Overnight; Bringing North Texas A Cold, Windy Friday With Rain, Sleet, And Snow
A call about a fire at 11505 Anaheim Drive came in some time around 11:00 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, smoke could be seen pouring from the building, which formerly housed an adult-oriented business.Woman Dies After Driving Across All Lanes Of I-20, Crashing Into Concrete Pillar
Several firefighters were seen attacking the blaze from fire engines.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as new information becomes available.MORE NEWS: Haltom City Police Department Searching For Missing 62-Year-Old Man Jerry Bates