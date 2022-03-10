DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public to help them find a missing woman.
Police said Dana Holt, 30, was last seen on Mar. 1 at about noon in the 400 block of S. Houston Street.
Holt is a Black woman with blonde hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 250 pounds. Holt was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and has a tattoo on her neck and chest.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Holt, police are asking them to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.