DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was just before afternoon rush hour on March 9 when Dallas police found a 25-year-old woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car, with a gunshot wound to the back. Now investigators are asking for help from the public identifying and locating the person who shot the victim.

Officers were called to the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue around 4:00 p.m. Dallas Fire-Rescue found the victim, later identified as Shanique Shameion Alex, gravely injured and behind the wheel. Alex was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

A male witness, who police say was a passenger in the vehicle, was also injured and remains hospitalized.

The Dallas police Homicide Unit is now asking anyone who has information about the shooting or knows the identity of the person who pulled the trigger to contact Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or by sending an email.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.