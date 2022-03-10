DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From gas prices to the food at the grocery story, in one way or another most North Texas are feeling the impact of inflation.

Food truck operators are also feeling the squeeze as they are dealing with a triple blow as fuel, food and propane prices are skyrocketing.

“It’s no fun, you know, it’s hard to justify things, but we got to do what everyone else is doing and raise our prices,” said Larson Weidenfeller, owner of Chiaves Italian Street Food Truck.

Now Weidenfeller is making some sacrifices.

“I’m not driving all the time or if a place is coming up that I’m not going to make money I’m not going to go it’s better for me just to stay home,” she said.

Weidenfeller said meat, paper and supplies are up at least 20% to 30%.

Other food truck operators at Klyde Warren Park tell CBS 11 News they will just eat the cost and pass it down to their customers.

The big truck take diesel which now costs significantly more than regular gas.

It’s something Marisa Diotalevi, owner of the Fruit Bowl, says she doesn’t want to think about.

“I have never even filled it up all the way because it hurts, haha,” she said.

Through this pain, Diotalevi is keeping a positive attitude.

“I made it through the pandemic, haha, a little inflation is fine with me,” she said.

The food trucks are out at Klyde Warren Park every day.