DeSOTO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some major changes coming to DeSoto ISD after students and a teacher were recorded on video throwing chairs at each other in a classroom.
It happened at DeSoto West Middle School on Wednesday, March 9.
Because of the incident, DeSoto ISD cancelled classes for Friday, March 11.
This recently happened at a Middle School in DeSoto pic.twitter.com/fQCUChSz87
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 10, 2022
Teachers will still be required to come to campus to discuss changes to improve safety on campus.
Some of the changes going into effect after Spring Break include more hallway monitoring and students not being allowed to use their cell phones or headphones during the school day.
DeSoto ISD said the incident is under review and all parties will be held accountable.
“DeSoto ISD is intent on re-establishing a culture and climate that emphasizes safety, security, and educational excellence,” the school district said in a news release Thursday evening.