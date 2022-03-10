FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County grand jury indicted a Forest Hill police officer for murder on Thursday, March. 10.
Logan Barr was arrested in July 2021 for the June 9 death of Michael Lee Ross Jr. and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.
The deadly shooting happened when officers were responding to an incident where a woman was stabbed to death outside a QuikTrip on Wichita Street and I-20 at around 5 a.m.
The suspect then ran away to a nearby creek.
Police said officers tried to fire bean bags at the suspect to get him to drop his knife.
At some point, officers fired gunshots at the suspect, killing him.
Through an investigation by the Texas Rangers, authorities determined Barr should be charged in the incident.
Barr faces five to 99 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.