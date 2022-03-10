Watch J.D. Miles’ report on CBS 11 at 10. It will be posted here after it airs.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. soldiers may not be headed to the combat zone in Ukraine but a North Texas man is.

He’s a lawyer and former Dallas Police officer, compelled to join a foreign legion of armed volunteer troops and put his life on the line for a country he has no connection to.

He asked that CBS 11 not reveal his name for his security in Ukraine and for his family here at home.

We’ve been corresponding since he made the decision to put his life on hold and leave last week.

He’s one of a growing number of Americans answering the call for help from a country under siege.

“They are giving three days of training and they are shipping out and they said yeah depending on your qualifications they are sending legionnaires to the front lines,” he said.

But the journey hasn’t been easy.

“All they had were standing spots for a four-hour train ride and I’ve got 200 pounds of gear. Four bags. So that’s not going to work,” he said.

Days of waiting in Poland, trying to to get into another country, that millions of people want to leave.

“This is all women and kids and old men this is what I’ve been seeing it’s just beyond evil,” he said.

It’s unclear how many Americans are volunteering to defend Ukraine on the battlefield, but this 46-year-old father of two explained why he joined.

“History has proven that every 40 or 50 years you encounter a madman and if you don’t step up with able-bodied men and women, don’t step up and challenge the madman, you end up with a world war, a genocide or another Cold War and I don’t want my kids or these kids who are all being kicked out of their own country to have to deal with that,” he said.

He said his family supports his decision and after four days he was allowed to cross the border.

Despite no military experience, he says he will help anywhere he’s asked to go, even if it costs him his life.

He said he expects to be in the conflict on Friday.