NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average in Texas is $4.00 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That price is 62 cents more than from this day last week and is $1.45 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.19 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.74 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas are paying $4.07 for a gallon of gas and just across the Metroplex, in Arlington and Fort Worth, the price is the same for those pulling up to most pumps.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.32, which is 59 cents more when compared to this day last week.

The statewide gas price average recently jumped to a level never seen before in the Lone Star State due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Market analysts attribute the sudden spike to uncertainty in the global oil market as to how big of an impact the loss of Russian crude will have. The cost of crude oil is around 50-60% of what drivers pay at the pump – and those barrels of oil reached highs not seen since 2008.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, breaking records that set in 2008 across the state,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

According to gasprices.aaa.com, drivers in Texas are paying the 14th lowest gas price average of any state across the country.

Experts say dad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption.

AAA offered these tips to help drivers save money on gas and improve fuel efficiency: