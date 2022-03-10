Pleasant 48 Hours In DFW Before Frozen Precipitation, Arctic Front Arrives FridayWeather across North Texas will be pleasant for the next 48 hours. But — there's always a but — all eyes are on the Friday forecast!

Cloudy Skies, Scattered Showers Ahead Of Arctic Front Arriving Friday We're watching another raw winter day today with cloudy skies, well below average temps and scattered showers.

If Predictions In UN Report Are Correct The Future Is Dire For The Gulf Of MexicoExtreme weather is becoming more common, and that’s just one of the warnings for the Gulf of Mexico region in a United Nations report released this week.