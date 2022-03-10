CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Haltom City Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Jerry Bates who was last seen this morning in the area of Legend Point and North Beach.

Jerry Bates (credit: Haltom City Police Department)

Bates is around 5’2”, 90 pounds, wearing a white shirt, plaid pajama pants, and brown slippers. He is in poor health and may be very confused, according to police.

Law enforcement didn’t provide a photo of Bates.

Please call 911 if you know where he is, or if you have any other helpful information, call police at 817-222-7000.

