HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Haltom City Police Department is searching for 62-year-old Jerry Bates who was last seen this morning in the area of Legend Point and North Beach.
Bates is around 5’2”, 90 pounds, wearing a white shirt, plaid pajama pants, and brown slippers. He is in poor health and may be very confused, according to police.READ MORE: Dallas Police Need Help Finding Person Who Shot Shanique Alex While She Drove On East Illinois Avenue
Please call 911 if you know where he is, or if you have any other helpful information, call police at 817-222-7000.