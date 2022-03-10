ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With gas prices around $4.00 per gallon, some North Texans are seriously considering other forms of transportation to get around, including riding a bike.

They are weighing their options to see the best way to save money when it comes to transportation.

“We’re back up and running, bikes are back. We’re ready for the peak season,” Trek store manager Del Valley said.

A year after a bike shortage, there are plenty of new rides on display for people to choose from at the Trek bike shop in Arlington.

It’s peak season for bikes and people are more interested in them because of the price at the gas pump.

“We will see that influx of people just coming on in, or just calling the store with questions but I think gas prices playing a big part in it,” Valley said.

“I had a conversation with my friends, like unfortunately everything so far to ride your bike, it’s impossible to do so,” cyclist Stacey Yeats said.

People like Yeats have considered riding their bikes to at least run quick errands.

“Quite possibly, yeah I really might,” Yeats said.

Another reason people are turning to bikes is for convenience, traditional bikes aren’t the only option, there’s electric bikes that also make peddling easier.

“Bikes are investments, a lot of people look at it like a leisure activity during their spare time which it’s very great for,” Valley said.

He also said it’s good for them to educate everyone, people are asking lots of question and trying to decide what to do next.

“It’s a wonder of what if, what if we did get a bike, are we going to save money or should we save that money that we wanted to spend on the bike to put towards gas,” Valley said.

Meanwhile some people like Yeats said they are preparing to adjust if gas prices keep going up.

“I’ve done it a lot before, back when I first got it,” Yeats said. “I used to ride it all over the place so I’m not scared to do it again.”