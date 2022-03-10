ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old woman is dead after crashing her SUV into a concrete bridge pillar on I-20 on March 9.
Witnesses told officers they saw her GMC Yukon traveling eastbound in the far left lane suddenly veer right, and cross all of the highway lanes, before striking the guardrail, and crashing into the pillar.
First responders pronounced her deceased at the scene. No one else was in her vehicle.
Police said it's unclear why she veered out of her lane and crashed. The investigation is ongoing.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased once the next of kin are notified.