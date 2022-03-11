DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – During one of Duncanville head Coach David Peavy’s recent locker room speeches, he told the team, “If you mess up I don’t wanna hear anything. Just get it done son. Just get it done.”

The Panthers continue to do just that and haven’t lost a playoff game in the last four years.

During the run there’s been one young lady there to capture every moment — on the court and behind the scenes. Brittany Graham says, “The work that I’ve done and the growth that we’ve had really speaks for itself.”

You’ll see Brittany everywhere the Duncanville boy’s basketball team goes. She has complete and total access to the squad — whether it be on the court for a game that the Panthers have completely in hand or in the locker room where they need extra motivation.

During another locker room speech, Coach Peavy urged his team, “He’s open. Move the ball, and let’s keep attacking.”

Brittany explains, “Coach Peavy is really big on roles and things like that. I have a huge role with the team and each way I’ve gotten a little bit more leeway.”

Coach Peavy says Brittany is family. “She is part of everything we do here,” he said. “She has helped build our brand. She is a big reason we have this target on our back.”

If not for COVID shutting down live sports in March of 2020, the Panthers would be going for their fourth straight 6A State Title. Ironically, 2020 is also the year Graham was hired and paid to be the team’s in-season, full-time content creator.

Brittany says, “Obviously social media and just telling a story online with the teams have grown at the NBA level, at the college level, and being one of the first to do it at the high school level I think is huge.”

Duncanville All-American Anthony Black explains, “She takes the video and does most of the creative stuff for the team. She’s around us a lot when we travel and stuff like that. So we all have like a closer bond with her than just her taking pictures and video.”

What Brittany never forgets is she is breaking barriers with every pic she snaps and every video she posts. In her own words, “These boys… they trust me. I’m someone that they look up to and I think that’s pretty cool in a male dominated industry.” Anthony said she’s like a big sister to everyone on the team.

Calling herself the female adult of the team, Brittany won’t spend one second on the court… that is until it’s time to cut down the nets. Call her Duncanville’s good luck charm. She reinforces that “I have hours and hours of just amazing footage, behind the scenes stuff that no one has seen. And I think years from now, we’ll be able to just look back and appreciate what we’re doing because right now it just seems like… it just doesn’t seem real.”

Brittany, who played college basketball at Georgia State and is the daughter of former Dallas Skyline Coach Paul Graham, has a catalog of real footage of one of the most remarkable stretches in Texas high school basketball history. It’s footage that may never be released in its entirety. Coach Peavy jokingly says, “I try my best not to upset her, because Britt probably has a whole lot of stuff on there that… it cannot get out.”