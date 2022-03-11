NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Winter Weather Advisory for North Texas has been expanded to include Dallas and Tarrant counties and runs until 6:00 p.m.

Grab the biggest coast you have because Friday will be a cold, windy and dreary with temperatures feeling like they are in the 20s.

Morning temperatures are still above freezing in the Metroplex, but there have been reports of sleet, mixed with light rain. Streets are wet but not icy as road temperatures are still near 40° in DFW.

Precipitation has been light so far, with a moderate cold rain moving through Dallas County. The pink and purple colors in the pic below indicate where sleet is mixing in with the light rain. The wet wether is expected to pick up through midday and clear out, to the east, by evening.

A moderate snow band may develop in northeastern areas during the early afternoon — with a quick 1″-2” possible. Some slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible, with the greatest likelihood along the Red River and to the west of DFW.

There will also be strong northerly winds — 12-25 mph with gusts to 45 mph — throughout the day. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. It is those winds that will keep he “feels like” temperature so low.

The precipitation comes to an end overnight as skies clear, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid/upper 20s. It will feel like the teens in some spots Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon is looking great with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. It’s a cold start Sunday morning but we warm into the 60s and have an even milder week ahead.

Remember we spring forward this weekend, so set those clocks ahead one hour.