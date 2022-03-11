First Alert Weather WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN NORTH TEXAS UNTIL 6PM | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
CBS News DFWWatch Now
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:appeals court, DFW News, face masks, Fort Worth Independent School District, Fort Worth ISD, mask mandate

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An appeals court has thrown out an order that has kept the Fort Worth Independent School District from enforcing a mask requirement.

The judgement, from the Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, comes just as students are about to head out on Spring Break.

READ MORE: Texas Border Patrol Agents Recover Body Of Missing Child Swept Away By Rio Grande

It wasn’t immediately clear how the district administration would respond to the decision. The board of trustees had previously instructed administrators to “vigorously enforce” the order, absent a court order.

READ MORE: Judge Hears Case On Gender Care Investigations Ordered By Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Parents had challenged the districts mask rule in August 2021, winning a temporary injunction in light of Governor Greg Abbott’s order stopping school district’s from requiring anyone to wear a face covering.

MORE NEWS: Bobbie Nelson, Sister Of Country Music Legend Willie, Dies At 91

The appeals court sent the case back to the trial court. In a long opinion it appeared to leave the door open to parents adjusting their argument in a way that the court would have upheld the lower court’s order.