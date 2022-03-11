FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An appeals court has thrown out an order that has kept the Fort Worth Independent School District from enforcing a mask requirement.
The judgement, from the Second District Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, comes just as students are about to head out on Spring Break.
It wasn't immediately clear how the district administration would respond to the decision. The board of trustees had previously instructed administrators to "vigorously enforce" the order, absent a court order.
Parents had challenged the districts mask rule in August 2021, winning a temporary injunction in light of Governor Greg Abbott's order stopping school district's from requiring anyone to wear a face covering.
The appeals court sent the case back to the trial court. In a long opinion it appeared to leave the door open to parents adjusting their argument in a way that the court would have upheld the lower court’s order.