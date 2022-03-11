Officials Accuse Texas Foster Care Center Employees Of Sex-Trafficking Minors State officials said a staffer reported in late January that a former employee had sold nude photos of two young girls and used the money to purchase illegal drugs and alcohol for them.

Grand Jury Looks At Deshaun Watson Sex Assault AllegationsThe start of the grand jury’s work came on the same day that attorneys for 22 women were set to begin questioning Watson during depositions that are part of lawsuits that they filed against him last year.