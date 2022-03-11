DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A chaotic scene in Dallas overnight after a house in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood catches fire and explodes.
Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say a neighbor who called 911 around 1:00 a.m. after hearing a "loud bang" and looking outside to see the house across the street, in the 8700 block of San Leandro Drive, on fire.
Officials say when firefighters arrived they could see heavy fire coming from the house and flames threatening a neighboring home. There was one person, a woman in her 70's, inside the neighboring home; but she was not injured and her home only suffered minor damage.
It took about an hour for crews to extinguish the fire. Between the flames and a partial roof collapse the house suffered significant damage.
The structural instability of the home have made it impossible for fire investigators to get inside, so officials still don't know if there was anyone inside.
Crews at the scene tell CBS 11 News they will not attempt to make entry until daylight because there is the possibility the walls of the house could collapse.