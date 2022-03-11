Taryn Jones packs up her pup in the Cadillac Escalade to head to one of her favorite spots, Klyde Warren Park.

This public deck space sits right in the heart of Dallas and is the perfect space to gather. They offer year-round free activities that range from fitness classes to lecture series and even outdoor concerts.

The Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park is getting re-vamped. Construction is in the works to make it larger and even more fun than before. The new space is slated to open this summer. In the meantime, there are plenty of activities planned to keep the kids busy.

The four-legged members of the family are welcome too! Take your pups to play in the jumping fountains at My Best Friends Park.

Hungry? Well, not for long because KWP has you covered. Sit and dine at the newly opened Mi Cocina or hit the patio at La Prada.

If you’re looking for a quick bite stop by Food Truck Lane presented by CBS 11. They have a variety of options available throughout the week. For a schedule of upcoming trucks click here.

But that’s not all. They also have some of the best events in town. From Fourth of July Fireworks to a GIANT Christmas tree lighting and a Party in the Park- it’s a great destination to make memories.

And if that wasn’t enough- IT’S ONLY GETTING BETTER! Construction of Klyde Warren Park 2.0 is now underway.

The park plans to build an iconic fountain that will tower over the park and light up the sky with nightly shows. A new event space will be suspended over the freeway between St. Paul and Akard street. But wait there’s more, west of Akard you’ll find Jacobs Lawn. Which will house an ice skating rink in the winter months and a festival space throughout the rest of the year.

More information:

KLYDE WARREN PARK 2.0 – All the new things coming to the park

PARK MAP

