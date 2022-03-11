DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a high rise downtown after a call came in around 6:33 p.m. on Mar. 11.
Flames and thick smoke could be seen from the top of the Manor House located at Commerce and Griffin Streets in video from @DallasTexasTV.
Manor House in downtown is on fire (via IG: peter_gavriel) pic.twitter.com/LEcBzpow02
— Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) March 12, 2022
No word yet on injuries or the cause of the fire. This story will be updated as more information is available.