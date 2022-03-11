First Alert Weather WIND ADVISORY IN NORTH TEXAS UNTIL 9PM | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Dallas, DFW News, fire, Manor House

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a high rise downtown after a call came in around 6:33 p.m. on Mar. 11.

Flames and thick smoke could be seen from the top of the Manor House located at Commerce and Griffin Streets in video from @DallasTexasTV.

No word yet on injuries or the cause of the fire. This story will be updated as more information is available.

